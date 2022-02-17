'I went in there and pretty much crushed it:' Yellowknife powerlifter continues winning streak

For Sousanh Chanthalangsy, representing her home city of Yellowknife is a proud and weighty responsibility.

But as a powerlifter, she is more than up for the challenge.

Chanthalangsy began powerlifting a few years ago, and attended her first competition in February 2020 in Manitoba.

"I went in there not knowing what to expect, and then I ended up winning gold in my weight class," she said. "And then also at the end, I ended up getting overall best female lifter."

At this type of powerlifting competition, the title of best female lifter goes to the woman who lifted the most weight over the course of the competition — combining her squat, deadlift and bench press scores.

After that victory, Chanthalangsy was looking forward to doing more competitions:

"But then the world shut down."

So she put those plans on hold for a couple years, staying in Yellowknife and focusing on her training. But this year, she is back in the game.

"I said to myself — okay, it's 2022, I'm almost turning 40, and I really want to do a couple more competitions before I hit 40," she said.

In January, Chanthalangsy competed in Saskatchewan, where she won gold in her weight class and the title of best female lifter.

This February, she did the same thing again in Alberta.

"I went in there and pretty much crushed it," she said.

Sousanh Chanthalangsy participates in a powerlifting competition in Alberta in February 2022. (Submitted by Sousanh Chanthalangsy)

At that competition, she bench pressed 231 pounds, deadlifted 452 pounds and squatted 440 pounds.

"It's really good to know that all the training that I've been doing up here is actually paying off," she said.

When Chanthalangsy first took up lifting in her 30s, she had set a goal to lift 500 pounds by the time she turned 40. With that milestone birthday coming up quickly, Chanthalangsy thinks she may have to push that goal back — but only by a little bit.

"I'm really close to getting to the 500s right now, and I feel I may hit it just after I turn 40," she said.

At her competitions throughout southern Canada, Chanthalangsy says people are often surprised to hear that she came all the way from Yellowknife — and she is always looking to do her city proud.

"It feels really good, because I'm coming from a small community like Yellowknife and going into the big cities and actually taking the title of overall best female lifter," she said. "I'm trying to put Yellowknife on the map. That's what I am always trying to represent."

For now, though, Chanthalangsy is planning to take a few months off from competition to get ready for the next step on her weightlifting journey.

"There is a championship powerlifting meet coming up in September that I qualified for," she said. "And at that competition, if I do really well, I can actually get myself into the nationals for 2023."