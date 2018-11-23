Anonymous donor saves Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous fireworks show

The skies will light up over the Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous after all.

In a news release, organizers of Whitehorse's long-running, mid-winter festival say a local business has stepped forward with a donation of "near $15,000" to cover the cost of the fireworks display.

Earlier this week, Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous's executive director Dave Blottner said money was tight this year and changes had to be made. The costly fireworks display was set to be extinguished, unless money could be raised.

The festival had even launched a GoFundMe campaign, to raise $15,000 for the fireworks.

Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous organizers have not said who made the big donation, saying the business wishes to remain anonymous at this time.