Departure of Fort Smith's 'Soup Girl' could mean end of soup kitchen

Perfect soup is made with homemade broth, fresh ingredients, and served hot with a smile.

Laurie Hackett, who runs the local soup kitchen in Fort Smith, N.W.T., has been doing it that way nearly every Saturday in the basement of St. Joseph's Cathedral Parish for the last three years.

This Saturday will be her last. It could be the end of the soup kitchen if no one steps up to replace her, she says.

"I love to serve it ... that's a huge part of my life," said Hackett who is leaving Fort Smith to return to Halifax for personal reasons. Before she leaves, the 49-year-old is determined to find volunteers, including a new co-ordinator, to keep the soup kitchen running.

"The only reason why I'm still here actually is just to make sure that this continues through the winter. It's so needed," she said.

Every week Laurie Hackett makes broth for her soups from scratch. (Submitted by Laurie Hackett)

Fort Smith's food bank opened in 2009, followed by the soup kitchen in 2012. It has served the town of nearly 3,000 people on and off ever since. Hackett took the reigns in 2017 after a memorable snowy night in December.

"I was very lonely," said Hackett about settling into Fort Smith after relocating from Halifax for work.

While struggling to carry groceries home through deep snow in –30 temperatures, an older man offered to help her carry her bags.

"I got the story of how he was homeless and ... that he had more or less lost everything to alcoholism," said Hackett.

She made him a deal.

"I'll make a big hot pot of soup and you can bring you and your friends," she recalls.

"God love him, he came for soup ... It went from there."

Every Saturday afternoon St. Joseph’s Cathedral Parish in Fort Smith, N.W.T., becomes a "mini-mall," including a soup kitchen. (Submitted by Sister Lee)

Every Saturday the basement of St. Joseph's Cathedral Parish becomes what locals call Fort Smith's "Walmart" or "mini-mall."

For a few hours the thrift shop, food bank and soup kitchen offer people deals, meals and a place to connect.

"You know this definitely isn't a one-person show," said Hackett. She said the food bank donates the food, other organizations make donations, and volunteers help prepare the bannock and serve clients when she's away.

The soup kitchen serves between 60 and 90 people every Saturday during the winter, with fewer clients in the summer.

There would be a big gap if we didn't get someone to replace Laurie. - Linda Mabbitt, Fort Smith food bank co-ordinator

They include parents with young children, seniors, college students and vulnerable people who spend time on the streets or couch surf.

"It's a social event as well as a heartwarming event for them," said Linda Mabbitt, who runs the food bank. She says Hackett's warm personality draws in all kinds of people. Some even make donations for a hot bowl.

"Where's the soup girl today?" is a common question, said Mabbitt when Hackett misses a weekend.

"Socializing away from a restaurant or on a street corner or in a store lobby is totally different," said Mabbitt. "It's a place where people can connect with people. That's why it's important," she said.

"There would be a big gap if we didn't get someone to replace Laurie."

Fresh ingredients are provided by the Food Bank and other organizations for Laurie Hackett's soups. (Submitted by Laurie Hackett)

Hackett's bags are packed but there's still one thing left to do.

"I wanted to do my last soup on Saturday," she said, while rendering a broth. She's serving turkey rice soup with cheese bannock on Saturday.

"I have everything to pass on — my pots, my big roaster — just please, [to] anybody that can help us out: I'm hoping they will show up on Saturday."

Hackett said she hopes to some day return to the community, which she calls her second home.