Some Yellowknife health services reduced 'until further notice'

Some health services in Yellowknife, including some at Stanton Territorial Hospital, are being reduced "until further notice."

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority said in a Friday night news release it is taking these measures "due to ongoing COVID-19 outbreak response activities."

Appointments for non-urgent primary care and public health are being either delayed, cancelled or moved to virtual care.

The health authority also said that in general, most appointments for primary care will be moved to virtual care "where appropriate."

"All cancellations for all appointment types will be tracked and added to a call-back list. New routine or non-urgent appointments will not be booked, but added to the call-back list," the news release states.

It said residents should continue to call primary care clinics first when they're sick or injured and don't require emergency services, but added most appointments will be moved to virtual care.

The health authority added that most mental health appointments will also be moved to virtual care.

It also stated that non-urgent surgeries and endoscopies at Stanton Territorial Hospital are being either cancelled or delayed "to facilitate staffing of essential areas."

The health authority said it will contact all patients impacted by these service reductions who already have procedures or appointments scheduled.