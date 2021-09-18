Some polling stations in Yellowknife changed amid COVID-19 outbreak

Elections Canada has changed a number of polling stations in Yellowknife because of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Several stations were supposed to take place at schools which were closed last week because of the rising case numbers, while one was intended for the Quality Inn and Suites — which has become the site of an isolation centre.

The following image, posted to the Yellowknife Education District No. 1 website Friday, shows a full list of changes that have been made:

An image, posted to the Yellowknife Education District No. 1 website, outlining changes ahead of Monday's election. (Yellowknife Education District No. 1)

Dr. Kami Kandola, the territory's chief public health officer, reiterated in her update Friday evening that people who are required to self-isolate on Monday are not allowed to cast a ballot.

Those who are allowed to vote, said Kandola, are required to wear masks indoors and maintain two metres of distance away from other household groups.

People are also encouraged to wait in their vehicles to keep lineups and groups small, she said.