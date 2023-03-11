Some charges against Yellowknife residents in drug raid dropped

Some of the charges against two Yellowknife residents arrested after police seized a significant amount of crack cocaine have been dropped.

Police say they found 650 grams of crack cocaine, cash and other items associated with drug use in a search of a 48th Street home last September.

Yellowknife residents Cynthia Grandjambe and Terry Kayotuk, as well as Calgary man Mohamed Ahmed-Deq, were each charged with drug trafficking and other related crimes.

Last month, Kayotuk was convicted of possessing proceeds of crime (an unspecified amount of cash) and sentenced to a year in jail. Two other charges he was facing were withdrawn.

All charges against Grandjambe were stayed in May.

Ahmed-Deq is scheduled to go on trial for drug trafficking and two other charges in Yellowknife on Dec. 13.