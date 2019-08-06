Baker Lake brings in dive team in search for missing man

Baker Lake is raising money to pay a specialized dive team from Manitoba to look for a man who went missing on July 31.

On Friday, an online fundraiser was started to raise money to bring in two members of the HEART (Hutterite Emergency Aquatic Response Team) dive team, which is made up of scuba divers who specialize in body recovery. It has already raised $3,000 and has a final goal of $5,000.

The team has now arrived in the community with a remotely-operated underwater vehicle, according to the local RCMP detachment.

Solomon Tulurialik was boating on Baker Lake when he ran out of gas and tried to swim to shore, but he never made it.

The 29-year-old was attempting to retrieve more fuel.

Likely a recovery at this point

Nunavut's RCMP said the search is likely a recovery mission at this point.

Baker Lake's deputy mayor Karen Yip says HEART's underwater drone is the next logical step in the search. It has sonar, a live-video feed, a remotely operated arm to help in body recovery if necessary and it works to depths of 1,000 metres.

Yip said Tulurialik was a hockey coach with a young family.

"He is a very well-liked and admired community member," she said.

"It was a very tragic accident and we all wanted to help ... and provide some closure for friends and family."

There have been more than 200 people, including Baker Lake's search and rescue, out searching on more than 70 boats and 50 ATVs in and around the lake.

Volunteers have dragged the area of the lake where they expected his body to be, and have searched using helicopters and drones.

Tulurialik was about five kilometres outside of the community when he went missing. Fog impeded boats attempting to search over the weekend.

Help from outside the community

Agnico Eagle, which owns the nearby Meadowbank mine, offered aerial search and underwater cameras.

The community of Rankin Inlet also held a penny sale fundraiser at its community hall to support the Baker Lake search.

The money from the penny sale will go toward spark plugs, gas and other items required to continue searching.