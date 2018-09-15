Men driving solar-powered van to South America in race against winter

Two men from Australia are making the most of Yukon's 11 hours of daylight.

Joel Hayes and Keegan Taccori, who are driving from the Arctic Circle north of Fairbanks, Alaska, to Argentina, need all the sun they can get to charge their solar-powered electric van.

"I have in the back of my mind constantly, the impending doom of winter," said Hayes, standing beside "Solarrolla." The men arrived in Whitehorse two weeks into their estimated two-year journey.

With the current amount of daylight, Hayes says it can take up to three days to charge the van's solar panels enough to cover just 300 kilometres.

Joel Hayes says about 50 per cent of their travels so far have been powered by the sun. (Claudiane Samson/CBC)

It can take even more time if the weather doesn't co-operate. Hayes says they got stuck for five days outside Fairbanks because of cloudy conditions.

'Eventually, we get there'

He compares driving the van to piloting a boat, because he's always looking at the best route, given the weather forecast.

"Part of the whole trip is to move at the rate which nature will allow us to," Hayes said. "So very much dependent on what the weather is thinking. Eventually, we get there."

Hayes says to maximize the van's efficiency, he drives while it is cloudy and stops to charge the van when the sun is out. (Kiyoshi Maguire/CBC)

The pair certainly aren't racing to South America. With the van topping out at 80 km/h, they aren't likely to get pulled over on the highway for a speeding ticket, either.

Slow or not, the men want to show it's possible to travel the longest road in the world using only renewable energy. They are documenting their trip on social media using the name "Route del sol."

Hayes estimates that about 50 per cent of the trip has been powered by the sun so far. The rest of the electric power comes from plugging in, in areas that use hydro or another form of renewable energy.

The men hope to make it into the U.S. before the weather turns, but if not, Hayes says they will settle in for the winter somewhere along the way and wait for the sun to return.

With files from Leonard Linklater