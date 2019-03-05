Feds announce $3.5M to reduce diesel consumption in the North
$220,000 will help pay for Nihtat Corporation to study the possibility of a Beaufort Delta wood pellet plant
The government of Canada has announced $3.5 million in funding to help two Nihtat Corporation projects cut diesel costs and reduce fossil fuel use in the North.
Of that, $3.3 million will allow three businesses in Inuvik and Iqaluit, and 32 residential units in Inuvik to develop enough combined solar power and battery storage to run almost exclusively on solar energy during spring and summer months. The businesses include Northmart and the Mackenzie Hotel.
The 1.25 megawatts of solar power is expected to cut diesel consumption in the communities by 380,000 litres per year, the government stated in a press release Tuesday.
The government said it expects the project will be completed before the end of summer.
Possible wood pellet plant
A further $220,000 will help pay for Nihtat Corporation to study the possibility of a wood pellet plant in the Beaufort Delta region.
"The Nihtat Gwich'in are excited to partner with the government of Canada on this cutting-edge opportunity that will reduce the cost of living and operations for the people and businesses of Inuvik, while at the same time reducing the impact of greenhouse gas emissions from our community," stated Jozef Carnogursky, Nihtat Corporation president in the press release.
"We see this a strong example of how Indigenous peoples and the Government of Canada can work together in the interest of sustainable development in the North."
Both projects are funded under Natural Resources Canada's Clean Energy for Rural And Remote Communities Program. The program's goal is to reduce reliance on fossil fuels in Canada's remote and rural communities, with a focus on Indigenous communities.
The Nihtat Corporation is an arm of the Nihtat Gwich'in.
With files from Mackenzie Scott
