'The realities of our game have changed': NWT Softball prepares for leagues to start next month

Whether it's a small community like Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., or Yellowknife — softball is a staple sport that brings communities across the territory together.

That will continue to be the case, but like everything else, it's going to look much different this year as the various leagues prepare to begin softball season during the pandemic. It's one of the sports allowed to start as part of phase one of the territory's reopening plan.

"I was sort of surprised at first because I've been working nationally … and no other jurisdictions that had some phased-in approaches had softball or baseball identified in the first phase," said Paul Gard, executive director for NWT Softball.

"That was a good thing to see but it also says, now we've got to get organized."

Gard said his association oversees the different types of softball in the territory including slo-pitch, fastpitch and minor ball.

He said that each association will be affected differently by the new rules that will be in place to make sure that people are playing while following the government guidelines.

"The big key is developing those protocols and making sure there is enforcement of them and people respect them."

Paul Gard, executive director for NWT Softball, says they are looking into what changes need to be made to maintain physical distancing in the game. (Submitted by Paul Gard)

Gard said that each league is in the very early stages of planning. The Yellowknife Fastball league is ahead of the others as they have completed a draft safety plan. The hope is for the league to be up and running by June 15.

Slo-pitch is the most common type of softball played with over 60 teams in the territory playing the sport last summer, according to Gard.

Gard said there is a bit more flexibility on how they can play the game in slo-pitch compared with fastpitch, since the latter requires two umpires on the field. But minor ball will require the most details in their plan to keep people safe and at a distance.

"The challenge with a limited number of people is it's going to take a number of volunteers to co-ordinate it. Make sure the younger kids are keeping their distance, proper hygiene and cleaning like that," said Gard.

He said they are looking at 12 to 15 kids practicing at first with a number of volunteers helping, but plans are still being developed.

Gard said he's been talking to different softball organizations across the country, but it's difficult because each jurisdiction has different regulations when it comes to their phased plans.

He said some provinces are thinking of phasing in softball with practices first, and also recommending that players have a glove on their throwing hand so "nobody is touching the ball with their bare skin."

Gard said they are all in the same boat, and trying to learn together what will work best as they navigate this unusual softball season.

An Inuvik minor ball clinic in 2018. Minor ball will require the most details in their plan to keep people safe and at a distance, according to Gard. (Submitted by Paul Gard)

Less social season

No matter what the plans are, players should expect a less social season of baseball.

There will most likely be less tournaments this year, and beer gardens won't be making an appearance.

"The whole economics of running a tournament now, over and above the participants' limitation is how many businesses can afford to sponsor ball teams?" said Gard.

"Then you can't run a beer garden so you can't generate revenue there to help offset the costs of the tournament ... the realities of our game have changed for sure this year."

He said there will be no fans watching this year, and they plan on separating players that are batting by having them sitting both in the dugout and on bleachers so they are following proper physical distancing rules.

Also, the games will have to be staggered and players will most likely have to immediately leave the field so players for the next game can arrive without being over the 25 person limit.

In phase two, groups of up to 50 will be allowed outside, which could again affect how leagues play their games.

Gard said YK Fastball put in their plan that all players have their own helmets "to save some challenges with disinfecting and shared equipment. The bats you can wipe down yourselves."

"It's great to have the game and it's still important to work through these limitations or alterations to the normal play, so people can get out and have some exercise."