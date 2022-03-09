Snowpack at record levels in many parts of Yukon

Record snowpack in parts of the Yukon is increasing the potential for flooding this summer, but a government official says they won't know how bad the flooding might get until later this year.

"The weather conditions over the coming months will play a critical role in further influencing flood risk," said Holly Goulding, the senior hydrologist with the government of Yukon.

She said the amount of rain the territory will get in the next few months, as well as the timing and progression of the snowmelt "are really important drivers of flooding, regardless of snowpack levels."

The territorial government released its March 1 snow survey Monday, confirming snowpacks are at record levels in many parts of the territory.

Of the 57 sites the government surveys in the territory, Goulding said 26 met or exceeded their previous snow records.

She said there is record snowpack in the central and lower Yukon River basins — the Carmacks and Dawson City areas — as well as in the Pelly River basin.

"These are the highest basins snowpack estimates ever recorded, and our records date back to the 1980s," said Goulding.

She added that there is also record snowpack in the White, Teslin, Peel and Stewart River basins for this time of year.

She said that the snowpack in the Upper Yukon River basins, which includes the Southern Lakes Region, the Porcupine and the Alsek, is above average.

Southern Lakes area

Gouding said the Southern Lakes basin's snowpack is at 140 per cent of the 1980 to 2001 median, compared to 180 per cent last year when the region experienced flooding in July.

"But I think it's important to point out to folks that there is lower relative snowpack in the headwaters of the flooding lakes this year," she said.

"And so that snowpack in the headwaters is closer to normal compared with the record levels that we saw last year."

She said the March 1 survey indicates snowpacks at about 85 per cent of the annual level, while the April 1 survey will show peak snowpack conditions.

"That means snowpack leading into the break up and snowmelt period," she said.

The April 1 survey will be released in mid-April.