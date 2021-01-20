Stranded by heavy snow and closed road, Yukon snowmobilers pass time 'just sledding'

Some Yukon snowmobilers are stuck in the White Pass area south of Whitehorse, after heavy snowfall and avalanches closed the South Klondike Highway — their only road home.

They're not complaining much, though. Darren Domkosky of Whitehorse says they're safe, and making the best of it.

"Just sledding, burning some gas. And it's nice weather," he said over the phone from a highway maintenance camp at Fraser, near the Canada-U.S. border, on Tuesday morning.

Domkowsky and some friends drove to the area on Monday after a fresh snowfall.

"So we were like, 'oh, we'll go hit up that new snow before everyone hits it.' So we came up, started sledding, and it was a wicked day," he recalled.

Domkowksy, right, said it could be worse. He and his friends have been well taken care of by highway workers in the area. (Darren Domkowsky/Facebook)

When they came back to their vehicles, they found a note from a highways crew telling them the road was closed, and they should head to the nearby highway camp.

Domkowsky said the local workers gave them beds for the night and fed them.

"They're the best people around ... it's amazing," Domkowsky said.

He's not sure when the road might open again, but he hopes it will be soon. On Tuesday afternoon, he said he was told it might happen on Wednesday, or possibly Thursday.

Yukon highways officials confirmed that there had been avalanches in the area, and the government's website 511Yukon refers to drifting, blowing snow and low visibility. Officials said about 60 centimetres of snow fell on the area between Carcross, Yukon, and the border camp at Fraser, B.C.

Domkowksy wasn't sure when the road might open again, but he hopes it will be soon. (Submitted by Darren Domkowsky)

Domkowsky said he's doing his best to enjoy himself while waiting. By Tuesday afternoon, he was out of gas for his snowmobile.

"My family's at home waiting for me to get home, but what can you do, right? Just make the best of what you have."