N.W.T. trapper medevaced after snowmobile crashes into block of wood

Joseph Trapper Rabaska was taking his snowmobile out for a test drive early Friday morning when he crashed into a small block of wood — an accident that later got him medevaced to Yellowknife.

Rabaska said he had fixed his machine the night before, as its fuel lines started freezing up.

The trapper from Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., said he headed out at about 5 a.m. Friday, along the winter road just outside of town. He then ended up hitting a block of wood in the middle of the winter road, which isn't open yet.

"It just looked like a little bit of snow sitting there and I just kept driving. I was doing 40 [to] 50 [km/h] and I ended up smashing into it pretty hard," recalled Rabaska from his Yellowknife hospital bed Saturday.

"[I] ended up tipping my Ski-Doo over and I landed pretty hard on my waist. The Ski-Doo and me flew pretty far."

Rabaska, pictured here on his snowmobile, says he's grateful he's not paralyzed. (Submitted by Joseph Trapper Rabaska)

Rabaska said he was knocked out of breath for about ten minutes, before he was able to get up to see the damage.

"The snowmobile was pretty busted up too — the body broke in half."

Rabaska said the wood debris looked about 20 by 20 centimetres.

With a sore leg and lower spine, Rabaska said he managed to hop on the damaged snowmobile, which still had a working motor, and chugged it back home about three kilometres.

Medevaced to Yellowknife with 3 fractures

After getting home, Rabaska said he was taken to the local nursing station. He was then medevaced to Yellowknife, arriving at about 3:30 a.m., Saturday, he said.

Rabaska said he suffered two fractures on his pelvis, and one fracture in his leg socket bone.

He'll be in Yellowknife for about another week on bed rest. They've told him he'll be able to walk again, but not for at least another six weeks.

Rabaska said his mind is on his trapping line and figuring out how he'll retrieve it for the season with his injuries, and without a snowmobile.

But he added he's grateful he's not paralyzed.

His advice to others now?

"Just be safe, and tell people not to leave debris in the middle of the road, I guess," said Rabaska.

A representative who answered the phone for Arctic Circle Enterprises Ltd. in Fort Good Hope, which works on the winter road, said they received a call Friday morning and checked out the area.

He said the company was not responsible for the particular block of wood.