Snowking's Winter Festival opens in Yellowknife

Yellowknife's Snowking cut the door into the castle Tuesday, officially opening Snowking's Winter Festival on Yellowknife Bay.

The team building the famous snow castle was putting the finishing touches on the structure Monday afternoon in advance of Tuesday's grand opening.

The Snowking Winter Festival began Tuesday, March 1, in Yellowknife, featuring an immense snow castle and a twin snowslide. (SnowkingXXVII/FreezeFrame)

The 27th Snowking Winter Festival runs until March 27. Its hallmark is the 200-foot-long castle that took Anthony Foliot and his crew weeks to build.

"It's the best job you can ever imagine," said Anthony Foliot, also known as Snowking.

His team has been working almost full-time since Jan. 1 to create the castle, he said.

Watch | Yellowknife's Snowking shares a look at his winter castle:

Yellowknife's Snowking shares a look at his winter castle Duration 2:57 Snowking and his crew prepare for the grand opening of the annual Snowking Winter Festival on Yellowknife Bay. 2:57

Unlike last year's festival, the event will not be limited by strict COVID-19 rules and will go ahead at full capacity.

"You don't have to go online and book your space. It's all just back to normal… This year, doors are open. Come on in there. You don't even have to show a proof of vaccine," Foliot said.

Masks are recommended but not required.

"I think it would be courteous if you wore a mask," he added.