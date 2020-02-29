'Win in winter': Snowking's 25th Winter Festival triumphantly returns to Yellowknife
Two months of hard work on ice castle unveiled on Saturday, after being shut down early last year
Yellowknife's annual snow castle had its ice entrance sawed opened on Saturday, kicking off the Snowking's 25th Winter Festival.
The castle, built on top of the frozen Yellowknife Bay, was warmed up by the dozens of people who got in line to get a free first look at the castle, and to hear a performance from Yellowknife's Dene Drummers.
The construction for this year's castle began as soon as the new year was rung in, on January 1st.
One of the workers, who goes by the name of Billy Joe Yellowsnow, said it was a relief to open up the castle to the public after 60 days of hard work.
"It's sort of a handing over of the castle to the public," he said, "and we hope everyone enjoys themselves and loves the castle."
He said there have been some days that have been quite cold working on the castle, but for the most part it was manageable.
'Last winter was too hot'
Last year unusually warm temperatures led to melting around the base of the castle, forcing the festivities to end a week early.
The festival's organizer Anthony Foliot, known as the Snowking, said he's hoping the weather stays cold this year so that the festival can go as planned.
"Last winter was too hot," said Foliot. "We want to make sure everybody gets a nice full season out of it. That's what we're here for, the whole month of March. We don't want to have that hot weather."
The theme of this year's 'silver jubilee' is outer space, and Saturday was only the tip of the iceberg for all the fun that is yet to come.
'Win in winter'
Dozens of acts are slated to perform at this year's festival, from Northwest Territories and across Canada.
Playing at the festival's marquee event, the Royal Ball, is a family swing band out of Yukon called The Swinging Pines.
And if you are resenting the cold, the Snowking wants you to remember one thing going into the final months of the season — "there's win in winter."
You can check out all of the fun festivities at the official calendar of events here.
with files from Danielle d'Entremont and Katie Toth
