Temporary daytime closure of Yellowknife Bay snow castle starts Tuesday
Temporary closures from noon to 5 p.m.
Yellowknife's snow castle will face temporary daytime closures starting on Tuesday.
In a news release Monday, organizers of Snowking's Winter Festival said unseasonably warm weather has necessitated a closure during the castle's regular daytime hours of 12-5 p.m. The closure is meant to protect the snow when it is soft.
Two evening events scheduled for the week ahead remain on schedule.
Yellowknife and much of the Northwest Territories have been under a spring heat wave. According to Environment Canada, the temperature in Yellowknife is expected to reach 8 C on Tuesday.
"This is the first time in its 24-season history that Snowking's Winter Festival has had to close, and the first time that a March warm spell has threatened the castle," the news release states in part.
Organizers will monitor the snow castle's structure over the following days. They say they hope to reopen the castle by the weekend, weather permitting.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.