Snowboarder dies in avalanche near Haines, Alaska
David Dzenawagis, 34, of Haines died Wednesday in the area of Takshanuk Mountain, north of the city.

The Associated Press ·
David Dzenawagis of Haines, Alaska, seen here in 2018, died in an avalanche on Wednesday. (David Dzenawagis/Facebook)

A 34-year-old snowboarder from Haines, Alaska, died in an avalanche north of the city this week.

Alaska State Troopers say David Dzenawagis died Wednesday in the area of Takshanuk Mountain.

Haines Borough police received a call on the death shortly before 1 p.m.

Troopers say two skiers with Dzenawagis, 36-year-old Ted Cheney and 33-year-old Theodore Hart, both of Haines, extracted Dzenawagis from the snow within seven to eight minutes.

They tried to resuscitate the snowboarder but were unsuccessful.

Haines Fire Department emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene and transported his body off the mountain by helicopter.

An autopsy is scheduled.

Dzenawagis posted photos and video from the Takshanuk Mountain area on his Facebook page on Monday. 'It was almost too deep to ride yesterday!!' Dzenawagis wrote. (David Dzenawagis/Facebook)
