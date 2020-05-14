Snow, rain and cool temperatures on tap for May long weekend

The May long weekend for many people usually marks the unofficial start to summer. Subconsciously, we often anticipate warmer weather, with people itching to get into their gardens or go out camping.

However, temperatures through most of Nunavut and the N.W.T. will remain well below seasonal this year. Cold Arctic air is locked in as a cold front pushes through the Kivalliq region, and thus cooler winter-like conditions are in store for the weekend.

Low pressure systems and cold fronts dominate our weather this May long weekend. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

Our main temperature driver here is in the upper atmosphere. The polar vortex is hanging out over Nunavut, and it's not going anywhere. Through the weekend it will remain in place, meaning that some cold temperatures are setting up camp. This is true through the N.W.T. and the Kivalliq.

Cold arctic air is trapped over Nunavut. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

Now, if it feels like it should be a little bit warmer in your community ... you wouldn't be wrong. Take Yellowknife for instance, the normal low this time of year is 1 C. But the forecast highs this weekend are just creeping above that.

Outside of this, Yukon and Baffin Island will see temperatures that are seasonal with more sun in the sky.

Snow and rain on tap

There aren't many places that won't have some form of precipitation over the weekend. Snowfall accumulations will be highest through northern N.W.T. and over through the Kitikmeot.

Some precipitation is forecasted for the North. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

Friday: flurries, snow and rain

As cold fronts pull through Yukon, N.W.T. and the Kivalliq, cooler temperatures and rain and snow are on tap. It's a bit of a messy start to the long weekend.

Friday's weather forecast across the North. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

Saturday: temperatures dropping in the west

As a cold front plunges through the northern Yukon and the N.W.T., more cloud coverage and cooler temperatures make their way into those territories. Baffin Island however continues its sunny streak to start the weekend.

Saturday's weather forecast across the North. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

Sunday: some warmer temperatures are insight

Sunday is the start of some sunnier skies in the southern N.W.T. and through the High Arctic. But rain and snow remain the name of the game in the Kivalliq with another round of precipitation pulling in. The southern Yukon will also see some rain overnight into Monday.

Sunday's weather forecast across the North. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

Monday: ending on a high note

The end of the long weekend brings our sunniest conditions across the North, though some flurries and snow remain in place through Cambridge Bay and Coral Harbour. As well, a larger system is pulling into the southwest corner of the N.W.T., bringing snow showers to Fort Liard.