Where's the snow? Northerners share photos of weird, warm weather
People from around the North shared photos showing just how different things are this time of year compared to normal.
Social Sharing
Wacky weather has people wondering when winter will finally hit
CBC News ·
From horseback riding in Yukon's fields of grass to kayaking near Yellowknife, to rainbows painting the sky in Nunavut ... this fall has been one to remember in the North when it comes to weird, warm weather.
We asked you to send us photos to show just how balmy it is compared to normal.
Here's a look at some of the big differences you are experiencing this year.