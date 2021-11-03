Skip to Main Content
Where's the snow? Northerners share photos of weird, warm weather

People from around the North shared photos showing just how different things are this time of year compared to normal.

Wacky weather has people wondering when winter will finally hit

This is the boat launch in Whati, N.W.T. The first picture shows that the lake is just starting to freeze. The second picture shows what it should be like on the first day of November. 'Huge difference ... lake isn't frozen yet,' said Samantha Brintnell. (Photos: Samantha Brintnell)

From horseback riding in Yukon's fields of grass to kayaking near Yellowknife, to rainbows painting the sky in Nunavut ... this fall has been one to remember in the North when it comes to weird, warm weather.

We asked you to send us photos to show just how balmy it is compared to normal.

Here's a look at some of the big differences you are experiencing this year.

The Mackenzie River certainly looks different this year. Ashley Black sent us these pictures from Fort Providence, N.W.T. 'This is the Mackenzie River, just outside of Fort Providence last year and this year. What a difference for sure,' she said. (Photos: Ashley Black)
Look at Baker Lake, Nunavut. This is Oct. 31, and there's no snow as far as the eye can see. 'Usually snowmobiling on Halloween ... not this year,' said Sheny Thompson. (Photo: Sheny Thompson)
Lara Savinainen-Mountain sent us this photo of her kayaking in November near Yellowknife. 'I've never paddled in November up here ... last year, we were skating!' she said. (Photo: Lara Savinainen-Mountain)
This horse gets to run on fields of grass in the Yukon in November. It would normally be making tracks in the snow this time of year. Annika Eckervogt-Brewster sent us these pics from Haines Junction. (Photos: Annika Eckervogt-Brewster)
This is Sambaa K'e, N.W.T. 'Usually October it starts freeze up ... only getting frozen from [the] edge of [the] water,' said Lyla Pierre. 'It's usually cold and ice [is] flowing on [the] lake getting ready to freeze,' she said. (Photo: Lyla Pierre)
Look at Anila Aisha's back yard in Yellowknife. It's brown and grey when it should be white ... like in the second photo. 'I am uncomfortable with changing bird migration patterns. Melting of Permafrost will change our environment and living patterns in the long run,' she said. (Photos: Anila Aisha)

 

