Snow, gusting wind headed for southern Baffin Island

It's a stormy start to fall in Nunavut, with no relief expected until the weekend.

On the first day of fall, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a winter storm warning for Kinngait — the first of the season in Nunavut.

Southern Baffin Island and Nunavik are in for a week of rain, snow and gusting winds. A low-pressure system made its way from Hudson Bay toward the island on Tuesday.

The system will likely get stronger later in the week from the remnants of Hurricane Teddy, which is currently approaching the Maritimes.

Tracking the system

This low-pressure system will move toward southern Baffin Island tonight, and continue over communities Wednesday and Thursday.

Here's how it will play out:

Kinngait will be the first to see winter storm conditions, and will get the brunt of the heavy, wet snow. Gusty conditions to 90 kilometres per hour will intensify overnight and into Wednesday.

Kimmirut will see rain and wind Tuesday night, with more precipitation building through the early hours of Wednesday. Gusting winds will begin Tuesday evening.

Iqaluit will have snow Tuesday evening, and gusting winds beginning after midnight to 90 kilometres per hour.

Pangnirtung will see stormy conditions Wednesday morning with the beginning of a rain-snow mixture. Gusts will increase to 90 kilometres per hour early Wednesday afternoon.

Areas of gusting winds moving through Hudson Bay towards Baffin Island. (Bradlyn Oakes/CBC)

These conditions will last through Thursday as this system continues to spin around until it absorbs further energy from the remnants of Hurricane Teddy.

The most intense conditions will occur on Wednesday with the storm clearing into Saturday.

Current warnings in place

A winter storm warning is in effect for Kinngait, and the conditions will continue through the next few days. Wind gusts will increase to 90 kilomtres per hour overnight, and up to 25 centimetres of wet, heavy, messy, snow is expected to fall through Thursday.

This will create near-blizzard conditions, with reduced visibility for the community through the next 24 to 36 hours.

Meanwhile, Kimmirut currently has a wind warning in effect, for gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour.

Current weather alerts in place for Nunavut. A winter storm warning is in effect for Kinngait. (Bradlyn Oakes)

As for marine warnings, in the regions surrounding Nunavik and southern Baffin Island, gale warnings are in effect for gusts to 47 knots. Waves may increase to five meters through Wednesday.

Messy mix of snow, rain on the way

This system will bring a messy mixture — particularly to Kimmirut, Iqaluit and Pangnirtung — in which snow will change to rain and back to snow over the week. Kinngait is more likely to just have wet snow.

Winter storm conditions are likely over the next few days, which means reduced visibility, blowing snow and wind causing potential damage to buildings.

Environment Canada recommends postponing non-essential travel during the winter storm warning.