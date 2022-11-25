Yellowknife snowplows to be out en force this weekend

If you're planning to drive around Yellowknife this weekend, you might want to leave yourself some extra time.

The city's snow removal team is hitting the roads en force in an attempt to clear up the deep snow that's blanketed the city in recent weeks.

That means windrows, snow piles and traffic disruptions, according to an email from the city Friday afternoon.

People are being asked to remove parked cars from streets where heavy equipment is operating.

They might also find it harder to access areas where snow is being cleared.

Yellowknife has seen about 53 centimetres of snow fall so far in November, according to data from Environment and Climate Change Canada — higher than average, but not record-breaking.

It's also been warm for most of the month, with highs reaching -1 C several times.

Some of that is set to change next week, including the balmy weather around Yellowknife, with Environment and Climate Change Canada predicting a high of -29 C by Tuesday.