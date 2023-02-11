Snares set to catch problem wolves in Fort Good Hope after 2 dogs killed

Two dogs in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., have died from wolf attacks, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) — and community members say the number could be higher.

ENR spokesperson Mike Westwick wrote in an email the department suspects the deaths stem from a confrontation with one wolf. He said ENR is setting up snares to remove the "problem wolves" from the community.

Rose McNeely's dogs Hooter, 15, and Nana, 14, were both killed by a wolf. McNeely believes at least five dogs in the community were killed.



"Oh my gosh I felt really really sad," she said. "I kept those dogs really good, you know, I made sure they had houses and hay, everything."

Nana is a big Newfoundland dog McNeely inherited from her late father.

McNeely said she was on her way to work Wednesday morning when she discovered the two dogs with their necks chewed. She said her house is on the way to the school and kids saw the remains on their way to class.

"They got scared I think," she said.

McNeely said Fort Good Hope residents should be careful if they or their dogs are out in the community at night.

Westwick said wolf aggression toward humans is rare but it's important to discourage wolves from approaching by keeping bones, hides and other animal remains inside. ENR suggests avoiding travelling alone, and if a wolf does approach, backing away slowly, maintaining eye contact and making lots of noise.

Westwick said wolf aggression toward dogs is most likely during the breeding season between December and February, and during the denning period from April to May.

He said owners should keep dogs inside or on a leash while on a walk, and that tying dogs outside can limit the dog's ability to reach safety.



He said ENR is actively patrolling and encourages residents to report any sightings to the ENR office in Norman Wells at 867-587-2422.