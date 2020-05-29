Snare Falls hydro plant up and running again

The Snare Falls hydro generating station is back online after it was shut down on May 4.

It has cost approximately $50,000 per week in diesel fuel to generate replacement power while it was down, according to a statement Friday from the Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC).

"The cost of diesel generation during the shutdown were lower than originally estimated, with daily diesel replacement costs averaging approximately $10,000," the NTPC news release states. "No diesel generation was required on weekends to support demand load."

The plant was shut down after an oily sheen was seen in the water near the falls. A later inspection showed that approximately 82 litres of oil may have leaked from the plant.

Snare Falls is one of four generating facilities in the Snare River hydroelectric system that powers Yellowknife, Dettah and Behchoko. During the shutdown residents on the system were asked to conserve power to keep costs down.

The total cost of the shutdown and repairs to a leak at the hydro plant is not yet known. In a separate email, NTPC spokesperson Doug Prendergast said detailed cost information would be available soon.