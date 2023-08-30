Smokey weather and favourable winds limit wildfire activity near Hay River

The wildfire threatening Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation hasn't moved any closer to the communities thanks to smokey weather, favourable winds and firefighting tactics.

N.W.T. Fire said in an update Tuesday evening that the smoke "shaded the fire from the sun keeping temperatures lower than forecast and moisture in the air higher."

The smoke prevented aircrafts from flying, but ground crews "were able to get good work done," the update reads.

The fire remains 1 kilometre from West Point First Nation and the airport, and 1.5 kilometres from the town centre of Hay River.

The fire has crossed Highway 5 between km 6 and 20 as well as Highway 2 in several areas near the Highway 5 Junction.

But there were no new structure losses on Tuesday, N.W.T. Fire writes.

The weather is expected to be similar Wednesday, with heavy smoke and favourable winds.

The update says the fire remains 12 kilometres from Kakisa, and that the community is "not at immediate threat due to this wildfire."

N.W.T. Fire says reinforcements from New Zealand arrived on Tuesday and additional reinforcements from other provinces are expected to be "arriving shortly."