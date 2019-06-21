Wildfire smoke advisory lifted for 8 N.W.T. communities
The Northwest Territories’ chief public health officer has lifted a wildfire smoke exposure advisory for the communities of Yellowknife, Hay River, Kakisa, Enterprise, Fort Providence Behchoko, Deta and Fort Resolution.
Chief public health officer issued exposure advisory June 17
A wildfire smoke exposure advisory for people in parts of the North Slave and South Slave regions of the Northwest Territories has been lifted.
Dr. Kami Kandoli, the territories' chief public health officer, issued the advisory Monday evening for the communities of Yellowknife, Hay River, Kakisa, Enterprise, Fort Providence Behchoko, Detah and Fort Resolution. The advisory said the exposure risk was due to wildfires in Alberta.
In an update issued Thursday night, Kandoli's office said the Air Quality Health Index now "indicates improved air quality."
"The smoke forecast for the next two days shows dispersion and relatively low concentrations of wildfire smoke over the N.W.T.," the update reads.
