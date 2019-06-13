Gerry Cheezie elected chief of Smith's Landing First Nation

Voters with the Smith's Landing First Nation have elected Gerry Cheezie as chief in their elections for chief and council.

Cheezie defeated Wilfred Paulette in Wednesday's election, Margo Harney, the chief electoral officer reported. Smith's Landing First Nation straddles the border between Alberta and the Northwest Territories near Fort Smith, N.W.T.

Voters cast their ballots at polling stations in Edmonton and Fort Smith. Results in the election were close and three recounts were needed to determine the winners, Harney said.

The new council includes:

Geronimo Paulette

Thaidene Paulette

Delphine Paulette-Clarke

Tony Vermillion

CBC News has asked Harney to provide the number of votes each candidate received.

The election comes after a contentious term for the First Nation's last chief and council.

Shortly before the election, the First Nation removed former chief John Tourangeau after allegations of bullying staff and multiple suspensions.

Tourangeau is suing the First Nation in federal court. In court documents filed before his expulsion, Tourangeau alleges the four councillors unjustly suspended him without pay for 30 days and slashed his salary .

None of those allegations have been proven in court.