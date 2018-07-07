A big tablet? The 2001 monolith? No, it's Yukon's first 'smart kiosk'

It looks a bit like the giant monolith from the classic 1968 sci-fi film, 2001: A Space Odyssey.

'This is definitely an example of what phone booths could morph to,' said Tammy April of Northwestel. (Mike Rudyk) Some people have also compared it to a really big smart phone.

But Northwestel is calling the new fixture in downtown Whitehorse the first "smart kiosk" in the North.

The device was installed this week at the corner of Main Street and Second Avenue, and features a large touch screen display and has free USB charging stations for mobile phones. It also offers free Wi-Fi access.

Tammy April, Northwestel's vice-president of consumer markets, says the smart kiosk replaces a pay phone that had been there for about 40 years.

"It's a prototype, so we will see how it works. We will see how people use it," she said.

"But this is definitely an example of what phone booths could morph to."

Up-to-date info, and selfies

April says the smart kiosk will display digital links and connectivity to help visitors and residents locate downtown restaurants and tourist attractions.

It will also give up-to-date information on local events, and how to get around if you are walking or cycling. It also has a photo booth built in, so locals and tourists can take selfies and email them.

Whitehorse mayor Dan Curtis called the unit a welcome addition to Main Street. (Mike Rudyk)

Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis says the kiosk is a welcome addition to Main Street.

"I think there is an awful lot of people, youth, that don't necessarily have the opportunity to read things on paper or books or anything that is not online or digital," said Curtis.

April says the kiosk is a pilot project and if it works well, others could be installed in the N.W.T. and Nunavut.

She says it has been tested in cold temperatures and worked fine.

April adds Whitehorse's smart kiosk is one of only a few currently in use in Canada.