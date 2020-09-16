Inuvik investigating small structural fire
Occupants saw smoke and used fire extinguishers to stop the fire from spreading, fire chief says
Raven Street in Inuvik, N.W.T., was partially closed due to a small structural fire on Wednesday, the town said.
The Inuvik Fire Department responded Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m. to what the town says was an electrical fire.
"Occupants of the building had noticed a smell of smoke and evacuated the building," an email to CBC from fire Chief Cynthia Hammond said.
She said smoke was seen on the outside of the building so the occupants used fire extinguishers to fight it before the fire department arrived.
"The quick actions of the individuals on scene prevented the fire from growing," she said. "There were no injuries to the occupants."
Shortly after 10 a.m., 11 personnel arrived on the scene and stopped the fire from growing. Power and gas were also shut off.
Raven Street was closed between each side of Alder Drive while fire crews worked in the area, until about 11:15 a.m. when it reopened.
"The cause of the fire is not suspicious. The exact cause remains undetermined at this time, as the investigation is ongoing," Hammond said in the email.
Late last month, 16 Inuvik residents were displaced after a fire destroyed two homes and severely damaged two others on Wolverine Road.
