A small gesture spreads holiday cheer in Marsh Lake, Yukon

First there were four.

Then there were 12.

Now there are approximately 120 Christmas ornaments that line the road through the Judas Creek subdivision in Marsh Lake, Yukon.

'Not sure who is hanging them. It was done last year too. It's pretty to look at,' says Judas Creek resident Patricia Phillips Kolachkosky. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

The Christmas ornaments started appearing on trees three years ago.

They start showing up the first week of December and can be seen until February when they are taken down.

Many residents of the Judas Creek subdivision say they have no idea who is putting them up, but they do enjoy looking at them while driving through.

'It’s been a guessing game for a few years now. It is much fun,' says Audrey Bell, a resident of the Judas Creek subdivision. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

A Christmas fairy

There are a small few who claim they do know who is behind this festive gesture.

Judas Creek resident Audrey Bell says trying to figure out who is behind it has been part of the holiday cheer.

"It's been a guessing game for a few years now. It is much fun," she said.

Patricia Phillips Kolachkosky says she too is curious to know who is hanging the ornaments.

"Not sure who is hanging the. It was done last year too. It's pretty to look at."

Susan Walton flat out told us who she thinks it is.

"It's a Christmas fairy."

Susan Walton said she knows who hangs up the ornaments every year. 'It's a Christmas fairy,' she told CBC. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC)

As the holiday mystery continues to entertain and baffle residents of Judas Creek, one thing is for sure.

Whoever is behind putting up the ornaments in this subdivision has turned one small gesture into something that continues to spread cheer to all those travelling through.