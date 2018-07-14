Trying to sleep in the North is 'pretty impossible,' but doctor gives tips

Some Northerners find it near impossible to sleep during the summer months, with the long hours of sunlight and the heat.

Sarah Gardlund lives in Inuvik, where the sun doesn't set for 56 days over the summer. She said it makes sleeping "pretty impossible." Though she does put something over the window to keep the sun at bay, she said it's still hard to sleep because of the heat.

These are some of the main inhibiting factors to getting a good night sleep, according to Dr. Seema Marwaha, internal medicine doctor and assistant professor at the University of Toronto.

She said there are two main reasons people struggle to sleep over the summer.

The first is physiological. Typically melatonin would be released in the body as the sun goes down, which would make someone sleepy. But sunlight and heat impair the body's ability to release melatonin.

Marwaha said the second reason in the change in routine during the summer months. She said suring the summer months people are more social, active, and tend to spend more time outside. People also eat later, and all of these things can impact how they sleep.

"We have a big disruption from our sort of routine that happens during the wintertime," she said.

But not everyone is affected by sunlight the same way. Peter Semmler said when he gets tired he just lays down and goes to sleep.

"Sometimes I even close the blinds," said Semmler. "But sometimes I leave them open so I know what time it is."

How does sleep deprivation affect people?

Marwaha said there are a few short-term symptoms of disrupted sleep: lack of concentration, moodiness, and difficulty concentrating.

But she said there are also some long-term effects for the chronically sleep deprived, like heart disease, hypertension, obesity, and it's correlated to anxiety and depression.

"So overall I think that having healthy sleep patterns is good for your overall health."

And she said a disruption in sleep schedules for 15 per cent of youth can become "every parent's nightmare." She said some can adapt to a later sleep schedule, and it's difficult for them to go to bed at a reasonable hour.

It's called delayed sleep phase syndrome, which means they will be on a sleep schedule that is about two to three hours later than the average child their age.

She said it can take about a year to get kids adjusted to an earlier schedule again.

Keep it cool

Marwaha said there are many ways people can improve their sleep during the summer. She said people should try to stick to a bedtime four to five days a week if possible.

She also said it helps to keep your sleeping space cool, dark, and quiet. And people can do this by getting blackout blinds, switching to lighter fabrics like cotton, staying hydrated, and using air conditioning.

Marwaha said those without air conditioning can leave out a bowl of ice. She said as it melts, the evaporation should help cool the room a little.

She also said there are things to avoid doing rights before bed, like watching TV, reading, working out, and drinking alcohol or caffeine.