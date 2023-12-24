Yellowknife gets a visit from 'Sled-dog Santa'

Yellowknife's Terry Woolf first dressed up as "Sled-dog Santa" 15 or so years ago. Ever since since then, he says that he tries to carry out the tradition sometime around Christmas whenever timing and weather conditions permit —usually every two or three years.

This year, Santa Claus — er, Woolf — made his trip at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, starting in Yellowknife's Back Bay and riding through the town's houseboat community before looping back.

Woolf, dressed as Santa Claus, and his sled dogs slowed down so he could say hi to some kids on Saturday. (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC)

Woolf says that the dog-sled ride is a chance for Santa Claus to do some "ground-level training" before his big trip to deliver presents on Christmas Eve.

'Sled-dog Santa' and his team started their run on Saturday at around 1 p.m., and finished the route about a half-hour later. (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC)

But you won't hear this Santa saying "Ho Ho Ho" on his sled-dog run. It's too similar to "Woah" the command that mushers use to tell their dogs to stop.