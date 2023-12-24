Content
North·Photos

Yellowknife gets a visit from 'Sled-dog Santa'

Yellowknife's Terry Woolf first dressed up as "Sled-dog Santa" 15 or so years ago. Ever since since then, he says that he tries to carry out the tradition sometime around Christmas whenever timing and weather conditions permit —usually every two or three years.

Terry Woolf continues tradition of Santa's 'ground-level training' before Christmas Eve

Sarah Krymalowski · CBC News ·
Man in santa claus costume drives a team of five sled dogs across a frozen lake
Yellowknifer Terry Woolf said he first took out his dog team while dressed as Santa Claus about 15 years ago, and tries to keep the tradition going whenever time and weather conditions permit. (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC)

This year, Santa Claus — er, Woolf — made his trip at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, starting in Yellowknife's Back Bay and riding through the town's houseboat community before looping back.

Man in santa claus suit with sled dogs says hi to a small child and parents
Woolf, dressed as Santa Claus, and his sled dogs slowed down so he could say hi to some kids on Saturday. (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC)

Woolf says that the dog-sled ride is a chance for Santa Claus to do some "ground-level training" before his big trip to deliver presents on Christmas Eve.

Man in Santa Claus suit and sled dogs running with the start of a sunset visible in the right corner of the picture
'Sled-dog Santa' and his team started their run on Saturday at around 1 p.m., and finished the route about a half-hour later. (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC)

But you won't hear this Santa saying "Ho Ho Ho" on his sled-dog run. It's too similar to "Woah" the command that mushers use to tell their dogs to stop.

Kids look at man with sled dogs and Santa suit in the distance
Children say goodbye as Woolf and his dogs ride away on Saturday. (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC)

