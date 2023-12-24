Yellowknife gets a visit from 'Sled-dog Santa'

Yellowknife's Terry Woolf first dressed up as "Sled-dog Santa" 15 or so years ago. Ever since since then, he says that he tries to carry out the tradition sometime around Christmas whenever timing and weather conditions permit —usually every two or three years.
Terry Woolf continues tradition of Santa's 'ground-level training' before Christmas Eve
This year, Santa Claus — er, Woolf — made his trip at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, starting in Yellowknife's Back Bay and riding through the town's houseboat community before looping back.
Woolf says that the dog-sled ride is a chance for Santa Claus to do some "ground-level training" before his big trip to deliver presents on Christmas Eve.
But you won't hear this Santa saying "Ho Ho Ho" on his sled-dog run. It's too similar to "Woah" the command that mushers use to tell their dogs to stop.