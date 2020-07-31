Police investigate 'suspicious' death of Iqaluit sled dog

Nunavut RCMP are investigating after a sled dog was found dead at the beach in Iqaluit Friday morning.

The dog's owner posted photos of his dog on social media, which appears to show it hanging inside of a seacan.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of the dog are suspicious," Nunavut's RCMP said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Police said they were notified around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The dog was found near the sealift offloading area, RCMP said. It was six months old, and a mixed husky and shepherd breed, police said.

CBC News contacted the owner but he chose not to comment. He said this is out of respect for his dog and sled team.

But in a Facebook post, the owner said he last saw his dog in its kennel.

In a post, he wrote: "Missing dog, looks to be taken from cage late last night or earlier morning." The owner had asked for any information about the dog's whereabouts.

Sharing a photo of his dead dog, he wrote, "this is how I found my dog."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Iqaluit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Iqaluit</a> RCMP have assured me that the investigation into the dogs murder will be the the fullest extent. <br><br>Please let them do their job and let’s hope for a fast and swift capture of this individual. —@MayorofIqaluit

Police confirmed the dog is reported to have been last seen at around 7 p.m. on Thursday, and that it was first reported missing to Iqaluit Municipal Enforcement.

"The owner reported he secured the dog in a kennel with the rest of the dog team near the creek, just west of the Iqaluit beer and wine store," the release states.

Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell asked the public to let RCMP do their work for a "swift capture."

Former Iqaluit mayor Madeleine Redfern is a resident of Lower Base, a neighbourhood that overlooks the beach. She has been advocating for public safety in the area.

"The beach is a place of violence and ugliness," she said on twitter.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact them at 867-979-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.