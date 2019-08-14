Feds, N.W.T., commit $40M to Slave Geological Province Corridor work

The federal and N.W.T. governments announced $40 million in funding Wednesday toward pre-construction work on an all-season road that would connect western Nunavut and an area in the Northwest Territories believed to be rich in minerals.

According to a news release from the N.W.T. government, the funding will support environmental regulatory reviews and planning studies for the Slave Geological Province Corridor.

Transport Canada is contributing $30 million under the National Trade Corridors Fund, while the territorial government will contribute $10 million.

The Slave Geological Province is located in the eastern Northwest Territories, an area where the territory's three operating diamond mines are located.

The government says the 2018 value of production from mines in the area was $45 billion. It also says the region also has "significant untapped mineral potential," including 372 base metal and gold showings along the proposed route.

Along with the proposed 413-kilometre, two-lane gravel road — which is estimated to cost $1.1 billion — the long-term project also includes plans for a hydro transmission line. It says the road will also link to a deep water Arctic port.

"Transportation is a lifeline for Northern communities and for economic development in Canada's Arctic," MP Michael McLeod said in a statement. "By finding ways to make our infrastructure more resilient, we are improving transportation safety and reliability."

The government says this project will create new economic opportunities and benefit both the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

"Highway infrastructure plays a very important part in the longevity and well-being of our communities and residents," Wally Schumann, the territorial minister of Infrastructure, said in a statement.

He added that infrastructure projects like these can impact the territory by "helping unlock our full economic potential, supporting Canada as we transition to a lower carbon economy, and stabilizing the cost of living across the North."