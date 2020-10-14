Slave Geological Province Corridor to go ahead after First Nation leaders pull breaks over summer

The government of the Northwest Territories and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation have "reset" their relationship and have agreed to move forward with the $1.1 billion Slave Geological Province Corridor project.

The project in part would see a 413-kilometre, two-lane all-season road built between mineral-rich areas northeast of Yellowknife and western Nunavut.

The idea is to create new economic opportunities that benefit both territories. The road would connect Nunavut to Canada's highway system and link up to a potential deep-water port on the Arctic Ocean.

Earlier this summer, Dettah Chief Edward Sangris says the Yellowknives Dene First Nation was pulling the plug on its support and said at the time that the territory "used the Aboriginal group to get funding from the feds."

Now the groups have agreed to work together once again to move the project forward, according to a joint news release issued on Wednesday.

The statement says after a meeting on Sept. 25, both parties agreed that "strong relationships" between the territory, Indigenous governments and other organizations "are imperative to advancing the development of major N.W.T. infrastructure projects."

Chief Edward Sangris and Yellowknives Dene Chief Ernest Betsina were at the meeting, along with Premier Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Infrastructure Diane Archie and Minister of Finance Caroline Wawzonek.

Chief Sangris said in a joint news release with the territory that the N.W.T. is at a 'critical juncture.' (Richard Gleeson/CBC)

The release says projects like this are "critical" for the territory's COVID-19 recovery.

It also says road access will help the mining industry by "enhancing the feasibility of expanding the Taltson hydro system."

According the the news release, both Sangris and Betsina said the meeting marked "an important resetting" of the territory's relationship with the First Nation on the project.

"Economically, the Northwest Territories is at a critical juncture," Sangris said in a statement.

"Indigenous, territorial, federal and municipal governments must work together to move projects forward that will stimulate the economy, create employment, attract investment and ensure a bright future for all Northerners while respecting Indigenous traditions, culture, Treaty rights and title."

The Slave Geological Province is located in a region in the eastern Northwest Territories where three diamond mines are located. (CBC)

Betsina says the First Nation looks "forward to working" with the government on the projects.

In a statement, Cochrane said partnerships with Indigenous governments and organizations are "imperative to the success of projects" such as the Slave Geological Province Corridor, "which will help us to expand and diversify our economy together."

"I am pleased to report the success of this meeting and look forward to many more in the future," she said.