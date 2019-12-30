Downtown search for missing Yellowknife woman comes up empty

A five-day search of the downtown area of Yellowknife by search and rescue volunteers has turned up no clues about what happened to a 60-year-old woman who has been missing since Dec. 26.

Though the ground search has ended, the investigation about what happened to Sjadjana Petrovic is still active, the commander of the Yellowknife RCMP detachment said in a briefing Friday afternoon.

Petrovic was last seen on Dec. 26, leaving her apartment on 53 Street and walking toward Franklin Avenue, police said previously.

Insp. Alexandre Laporte said police have confirmed Petrovic did not fly out of Yellowknife. They've also confirmed that Petrovic, who is from Serbia, cannot travel internationally because she does not have a valid passport.

He said investigators worked with financial institutions, and confirmed there hasn't been any activity on Petrovic's accounts since Dec. 24.

RCMP released this photo of Petrovic shortly after she was reported missing. They've confirmed that she has not left Canada as she does not have a valid passport. (Submitted by Northwest Territories RCMP)

"Our investigators have worked closely with financial institutions to confirm that there's been no activity since Dec. 24, 2019 on Sladjana's [bank] account," Laporte said.

The Yellowknife RCMP have asked for help from their counterparts in Edmonton, Calgary and northern Alberta but, so far, that too has not turned up any clues.

No evidence of foul play, Laporte says

Police describe Petrovic as white, 5'7" tall and 257 lbs with a heavy build, shoulder-length grey and brown hair and blue eyes. She is believed to be wearing the same clothes in the photo — a dark blue jacket, red or pink shirt, dark pants and running shoes, states the update.

Police have no evidence indicating foul play may be involved in Petrovic's disappearance, Laporte said.

"Any pieces of information relating to Sladjana leading up to her disappearance — any conversations, any observations, anything at this point would be of value to the investigators," said Laporte.

Police said their investigation has been supported by police dog services, Yellowknife Ground Search and Rescue, and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association.

Police said a helicopter was deployed to search for Petrovic on Jan. 7, but it turned up nothing. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

"Our partners ... have continued the search in spite of challenging weather conditions," states a news release sent Friday afternoon.

Police said they directed a helicopter to search from the air around Tin Can Hill on Tuesday, after receiving information from a resident. Nothing resulted from those searches, they said.

It is working with the National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains to put a file on the canadamissing.ca website.

Police say the investigation into Petrovic's disappearance continues.