Indigenous-run Skookum Jim Friendship Centre to take over Yukon youth support services

The Yukon government has reached an agreement to provide youth access to some services in the territory through the Indigenous-run Skookum Jim Friendship Centre, preparing for the closure of the territory's support office in February.

The move will take effect after the scheduled closure of the Integrated Supports for Yukon Youth office. It will result in the reassignment of two public servants — one outreach worker and one social worker — and the transfer of funding to the Skookum Jim Centre.

The change is scheduled to take effect Jan. 7. The move was announced Thursday as a temporary measure, but could become permanent as the government is pledging consultation on the way it delivers services for young people.

A similar transfer occurred with the Yukon Native Language Centre a year ago, when territorial government positions were cancelled and the Indigenous-run centre was given control of programming and staffing.

Tammy McKeown, the new executive director at Skookum Jim, said it makes sense to bring the services into the friendship centre.

"At least 100 people already walk through our doors every day, either to say hi, use the services or grab a coffee," she said.

The centre already has about 24 people on staff and runs a variety of programs including a pre-natal program, recreation program, emergency youth shelter, traditional parenting program, youth diversion justice programs, legal advocacy, employment services and more.

The Yukon government says the outreach worker will not be laid off, but instead reassigned elsewhere within the Yukon government. The friendship centre will receive funding to hire two people to work as youth support workers.

The second Yukon government employee affected, who is a social worker, will remain employed by the Yukon government but will work part-time in the Skookum Jim friendship centre instead of a government office.

The Integrated Support for Yukon Youth office. This office will be closed in February, following the end of a pilot project that began in 2016. (Archive)

Late-night service pilot project ends

The change comes as the territory transitions away from the Integrated Supports for Yukon Youth office, which opened as a two-year pilot project.

In April 2016, the territory opened the office in Whitehorse, which provided service for youth until 10 p.m. weeknights and on weekends.

The office was intended as a 'one-stop shop' for youth to access government services, including health care, employment services, finding housing and getting ID.

That late-night and weekend service will come to an end, as Skookum Jim is only open during regular business hours.

It's not yet been decided if the new arrangement will stay permanent: Yukon's department of health and social services says it will consult with youth, First Nations governments, and community partners on the matter this year. For now, the territory has committed to working with Skookum Jim for the next five months.

The department has not ruled out re-opening the integrated support office, but say it will be emptied for the time being.

McKeown says the change is more than administrative, and says it speaks to larger issues of Indigenous self-governance, while recognizing that Skookum Jim is already a popular space for people to seek help.

"It's a good fit is because we often provide the same type of similar services. I think it's really beneficial that a government agency is approaching in our organization. It's telling for the times, in the theme of reconciliation," she said.