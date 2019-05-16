Ski-Doo recalls 7,000 snowmobiles over fire hazard

Ski-Doo is recalling 7,025 snowmobiles over a potential fire hazard.

The 2017 Freeride, MXZ, Renegade, and Summit models with 850 E-TEC engines are affected.

According to the recall notice on the Transport Canada website, the issue is with the machines' fuel hose connections, which could wear and leak fuel.

The recall was issued on March 29, and an interim repair was available starting on April 17. A permanent repair won't be available until July.

Owners should contact their local Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP) dealer to have the repairs made.

In a statement to CBC News, BRP said in cases where there is no dealership nearby, like nearly all Nunavut communities, Ski-Doo owners should contact BRP's Customer service at 1-888-272-9222.

"They'll process each case individually and help finding the most efficient solution to fix their snowmobiles," said a BRP spokesperson.