2 teens named Jack ski 240 km from Lutselk'e to Yellowknife

Jack Panayi's favourite part of the 240-kilometre ski he made from Lutselk'e to Yellowknife was the otherworldly sites along the remote areas of Great Slave Lake.

Ice exposed by pressure ridges glowed blue in the sunlight and shapes formed by the water as it froze while splashing up on shore.

"It creates this big, smooth, cool ice sculpture with runoffs," he said. "Those were also really blue and really cool and really beautiful."

Panayi, 18, and his friend, Jack Kotaska, 17, flew to Lutselk'e in March and, over the next three days, skied 80 kilometres a day along the shore of Great Slave Lake and across it into Yellowknife via Yellowknife Bay.

They were inspired after Panayi's father had done the trek, and took advice from him about how to approach it— particularly when it came to sustenance.

"We'd have this exquisite brand of ramen called Mama's, which comes with some mighty fine seasoning, and we'd put coconut oil tabs in there for more calories," said Kotaska.

It took three days for Jack Panayi and Jack Kotaska to ski from Lutselk'e to Yellowknife. (Submitted by Jack Panayi)

Snacks were simple. Sometimes nothing more than a knife full of honey. But the pair also had chocolate bars, peanuts, raisins and chocolate, and dried fruit.

For dinner, they stuck to Panayi's signature tortellini soup.

"[It] consists of tortellini, which is naturally refrigerated all trip long, cream cheese and water," said Kotaska.

"And then, if we're lucky, some nice sausage to cut up in there."

In an effort to reduce the weight they carried, they reused the water they used to boil pasta as a broth with cream cheese.

"It's a simple kind of white sauce, sort of," said Panayi. "It's nice and salty and really good."

The two needed to consume about 8,000 calories a day to fuel their daily routine: wake up, ski until it's too dark to keep going, change clothes, set up tents, make dinner, pass out.

"We didn't even do dishes or anything," said Panayi. "We just threw them outside the tent and fell asleep."

'As far as exhausted and hungry skiers go, we got along pretty well'

With such a grueling schedule, did the two get annoyed by each other?

"I mean, everyone's quite irritable when they've been skiing for eight straight hours and they're depleted," said Kotaska. "They have low blood sugar, so conflicts are going to arise. But I'd say, as far as exhausted and hungry skiers go, we got along really well."

While the fondest memories Panayi will always carry with him are the stunning sights he saw along the way, Kotaska remembers a specific moment.

They were rounding the corner into Yellowknife Bay, and the trail was perfect. Kotaska said it was lightly frozen, "soft enough that we could keep an edge on it, but still hard."

In the last hour, they were able to put in 20 kilometres, following a rhythm they'd created almost to the point of collapse.

"Once we reached Devil's Channel we had a nice sheltered camp, and at that point, I knew we would make it home the next day," Kotaska said.