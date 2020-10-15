Skagway, Alaska, reports 1st COVID-19 case
Skagway, Alaska, confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Thursday. Residents were told to shelter in place while officials do contact tracing.
Residents told to limit activity until contact tracing finished
Residents were told to shelter in place while officials do contact tracing, said a news release from the municipality. This means limiting travel and business to only essential needs.
"This is something we have been preparing for since February," said the municipality in the release.
"Our goal going forward is to minimize risk to the population at large and clinic staff by doing everything in our power to control the spread of COVID-19."
The news release contained no details about the person affected.
Alaska as a whole has reported 10,323 COVID-19 cases among residents and 65 deaths.
