Despite expansion hiccups, Skagway brewery boasts freshest greens in town from indoor garden

If you ordered a salad from the Skagway Brewing Company a year ago, you might be eating greens that sat on a barge and in other storage facilities for weeks before arriving on your plate.

Now, salad greens are picked daily from the Skagway, Alaska, brewery's indoor aeroponics farm, which is bolstered by carbon dioxide produced during the beer brewing process, in a building largely powered by biodiesel.

Brewery co-owner Mike Healy said that while demand begat the move to a larger building, his chef gave them the idea to start the indoor farm.

"We got to the point where we had to fly herbs up because we couldn't rely on the seven day barge to get them here before they would spoil," he explained. "So this is just a way to reduce our carbon footprint and also just end up with high quality product. It's the best salad you'll find around."

In Feb. 2019, the brewery moved into a 18,000 square foot building, three-and-a-half times its original size. Healy said before they expanded they had line ups out the door five days a week.

"We just kind of got tired of a lot of the locals saying that they wouldn't bother trying to eat at our restaurant anymore because they didn't want to wait in line. So it all kind of led up to just realizing we needed a bigger facility."

'It's all very experimental'

Lettuce, arugula and chard greens grow from vertical panels in the restaurant's 1,200 square foot garden. Apart from the coconut husk plugs they are germinated in, no soil is required. The roots, which hang out the back of the racks, are misted with water and nutrients.

Amy Erfling tends to the aeroponic garden. (Submitted by Skagway Brewing Co. )

"That's what makes aeroponics so efficient, is that you're using very little amounts of nutrients because it's being sprayed directly onto ... those root hairs," said Amy Erfling.

Erfling is no longer working with the brewery, but as the director of garden operations, she was responsible for getting the farm up and running last spring.

She said the farm can produce about 55 kilograms of salad greens a week, with room to grow more in the future. For the first season she stuck mostly to lettuces and herbs, but thinks tomatoes and pepper are a possibility for this season.

"It's all very experimental," she said with a laugh, adding that one of the biggest difficulties was procuring parts when things broke.

"You can't go down to the local irrigation supply company and go get parts, so we've definitely run into those challenges in terms of just getting supplies."

The brewery started with various types of lettuces, but plans to try growing tomatoes and peppers. (Submitted by Skagway Brewing Co. )

'If it could go wrong ... it went wrong'

The brewery is heated with excess heating from grow lights in the garden, as well as biodiesel fuel, which also powers the hot water and steam for the brewing process.

At least, that's the idea. As part of the expansion, the brewery started making its own biodiesel at an off-site facility from vegetable oil from its fryers, but a fire at the processing plant in the fall put a temporary end to that.

"It was a trying year," said Healy about 2019. "If it could go wrong ... it went wrong, but we learned a lot and were we're ready to to have a pretty seamless summer, I think."

Healy said the brewery still has enough biodiesel to get it through the next few months, but then it will have to go back to using diesel until the processor is fixed.

"Once we get things up to full steam, we will have no fuel purchases necessary. We'll be 100 percent running on our own biodiesel."

The other main hiccup the brewery faced happened when a power outage fried the converter to the aeroponics system, effectively killing the garden.

Healy said they were able to fix that before the brewery re-opened from its winter shutdown on Jan. 30.

The brewery moved into this 18,000 square foot space a year ago. (Submitted by Skagway Brewing Co. )

Plant fuel

When the brewery starts making fresh beer again, the farm will get an extra dose of carbon dioxide (CO2). Instead of venting CO2 produced during the brewing process outside, some of that gas will be directed to the garden, as plant food.

Healy said it's all very theoretical at the moment, but the extra CO2 should increase garden growth.

"We're basically just running piping out from the brewery into the garden ... which should in theory give us about 15 to 20 percent increase in production."

Healy said he doesn't know of any other breweries doing the same thing with CO2.

He said although the past year has been trying, the hard work is yielding positive reactions.

"We've had a lot of feedback from the locals that they're now going out [just] to eat a salad. No one did that before."