Skagway, Alaska confirms five total cases of COVID-19

Skagway, Alaska has confirmed a total of five positive cases of COVID-19.

In a news release sent Saturday evening, the municipality said the Dahl Memorial Clinic (DMC) confirmed the two new cases, bringing the total number to five.

"The DMC continues to test community members who have had close contact with known COVID-19 positive individuals," said the Saturday evening release.

Earlier that day, the municipality confirmed the third case , and said the State Department of Public Health was working with the clinic on contract tracing.

All positive COVID-19 cases reported to date are considered to be community transmission cases, said the municipality.

On Thursday, Skagway announced its first case of COVID-19, and then confirmed its second case in a press release sent Friday.

The only road connecting Skagway — a community of just over 1,000 people, roughly 150 kilometres south of Whitehorse — to the rest of the state goes through Yukon.

The municipality is asking people to continue to "shelter in place" to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community.