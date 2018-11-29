The first of 21 cross-Canada information sessions to help members of the Sixties Scoop settlement receive compensation is scheduled to begin next month.

Collectiva Class Action Services, which is the the claim administrator, is organizing the tour.

The sessions are meant to ensure that members understand the process of making a claim, including knowing which documents are necessary, Mélanie Vincent, the organizer, said in a phone interview from Quebec City

The tour will stop in Whitehorse on Feb. 4, Yellowknife on March 18 and Iqaluit on a to-be-determined date in April.

The one-day sessions will all have the same programming. One session will be recorded, and the video will be available online in the future.

People who are not members are allowed to attend.

"It could be their family members, friends, different organizations, representatives from councils or Indigenous organizations," Vincent said.

Each session will have a local elder present, along with someone qualified to provide psychological support, she added.

The financial amount each member receives depends on the number of members, with the individual amount ranging between $25,000 and $50,000.

Vincent said she wants people to know all of the support is free, and there shouldn't be a need to pay for a lawyer to get help complete the documents, she added.

The sessions are not necessary to attend, and claims can be submitted until Aug. 30, 2019.

Information sessions: