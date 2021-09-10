Six people arrested in Whitehorse after overnight assault

Six people are facing charges for an alleged assault that took place in Whitehorse in the early morning hours of Feb. 4.

According to a release, police arrived at an address in Crestview at approximately 1:40 a.m. after receiving information about a man being assaulted. The suspects fled in two vehicles before police arrived on scene.

The victim told the police a firearm was present in this assault, although it was not fired.

The release also reads police believe the assault was targeted and that all people involved knew each other.

Shortly after, police located both suspect vehicles at a downtown apartment building.

Three of the six people arrested had their first court appearance on Friday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.