6 new cases of COVID-19 found at N.W.T.'s Gahcho Kué mine

Six workers at the N.W.T.'s Gahcho Kué mine have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Saturday release from health officials.

With the new cases, the mine now has eight presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus. The chief public health officer declared an outbreak at the De Beers-operated mine on Wednesday.

Results from tests performed on-site still need to be confirmed in territorial health facilities.

"All active and presumptive cases are safely self-isolating at a secure location onsite and are doing well," the release reads. "The CPHO will continue to advise the public as new information becomes available."

The new diagnoses come just days after the chief public health officer declared an outbreak at the mine, shortly after two out-of-territory workers were tested positive.

Just a few days before, on Jan. 29, health officials declared a separate outbreak at a contractor-operated winter road work site en route to the mine, where three positive cases have been identified.

The release notes that the six new cases identified Saturday are not believed to be connected to the outbreak at the work site.

"The Gahcho Kué diamond mine is located 40 km from the company's winter road camp," the release reads. "Crews do not travel between the two sites."

The territory declares an outbreak when individuals are acquiring COVID-19 within a closed facility or work site. De Beers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the outbreak.

"None of the presumptive or confirmed cases were infectious during travel to the mine," the release reads. "The company has tested all employees at the mine site, and continues to work with public health officials to mitigate transmission risk."

The N.W.T. has seen 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday evening, the territory counted only one active case, as non-resident workers are not included among the territory's numbers.