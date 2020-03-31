Fort Smith RCMP warning people to stay away from Calder Avenue and Wilderness Road
RCMP in Fort Smith, N.W.T., are warning people to stay inside and away from Calder Avenue and Wilderness Road, as a situation is unfolding.
Police are asking people to stay away from area, and to stay inside
In a news release Tuesday afternoon, police say the incident is occurring in the area of Calder Avenue and Wilderness Road.
For those in the area, police say to stay inside.
RCMP say more information will be released later.