Yellowknife high school honours Indigenous graduates in 'heartfelt' ceremony

The Sir John Franklin High School in Yellowknife hosted a ceremony honouring Indigenous graduates on Friday.

The ceremony looked different this year due to pandemic restrictions.

"We're having a drive-by, modified honour ceremony for Indigenous graduates for YK1 [Yellowknife Education District No. 1], and we had to modify it due to COVID[-19]," said Evelyne Straker, student support liaison working with the guidance department at the school.

Students and family members drove up to the front of the school, and were each given a locally-made stole, a bag of tobacco to feed the fire, and a certificate.

"It's definitely an important ceremony … It's more of a heartfelt, intimate ceremony than you would see at a graduation ceremony," said Straker.

Evelyne Straker handing out stoles at the event. (Avery Zingel/ CBC)

A parent or family member presented the stole to the graduating student, representing the support they had from their family on their educational journey.

"We call it an honour ceremony because it's not a graduation, it's just to honour our Indigenous students."

Cheyenne Haogak was given a very special stole, that was made out of moose hide by her grandmother.

Her mother, Keltie Haogak, wore it for her 1998 graduation in Fort Good Hope and now she is passing it down to her children — her two sons wore it before Cheyenne. Her younger sister Tori hopes to wear it next.

"I'm really really proud of her, as I am of all my kids, I'm extremely proud of them," said Keltie.

Cheyenne Haogak hopes to go into carpentry so she can build her mother Keltie Haogak a house one day. (Avery Zingel/ CBC)

Cheyenne said it was a really special moment to have her mom put the stole on her.

"It was wonderful, I'm really glad that she was here. She moved down to Yellowknife for us specifically so that we could go to high school."

Cheyenne hopes to move to the South and go to trade school for carpentry, so she can come back up North and build her mom a house.

Brayden Christofferson said the ceremony represented a huge milestone for him. (Avery Zingel/ CBC)

'Huge milestone'

Brayden Christofferson went to the event with his mother as well, along with his two younger sisters, and said it was exciting and scary all at once to be graduating.

"This day definitely signifies a huge achievement in schooling, making it all the way from preschool all the way to here —feeding the fire, doing the graduation ceremonies ... huge milestone."

Dustin Caisse said he had a lot of support over the years that helped him get to his graduation day.

"Grade 9 was quite overwhelming to say the least, moving into a bigger school — but I always had my parents, always had my friends, and of course such hard working staff."

Linda Caisse, Dustin's mother, said she has been waiting for this day for a long time, ever since her son was born.

"But now with COVID[-19] I just feel really sad that the rest of our family couldn't be here," said Linda, noting that they will find other ways to mark the occasion with loved ones.

"Overall I'm very happy to see my son graduate and there's going to be more to come, more life stories."