Emergency personnel respond to single vehicle rollover on North Klondike Highway

Emergency responders are at a single vehicle rollover on the North Klondike Highway at kilometre 423, RCMP say.

Police said the incident happened at around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release sent that afternoon.

"At this point, there is limited information available regarding the number of occupants and their medical status. More information will be released when available," it says.

Police say they expect the highway will be closed for several hours.