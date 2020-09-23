Yukon lifts ban on singing during services in long-term care homes

The Yukon government has lifted a ban on singing during religious services in long-term care homes.

A government spokesperson said homes were told about the change on Monday.

Whitehorse resident Sue Edelman said singing was abruptly banned during virtual services at her mother's long-term care home in Whistle Bend a couple weeks ago.

Edelman contacted the government last week, saying singing hymns was a weekly highlight for her mother and other residents.

"The fact that that one small but life affirming joy had been taken away from them, it's heartbreaking," said Edelman in an earlier interview.

Edelman's mother is in a unit for people with advanced dementia. She said life can be bleak for some residents, with programs cancelled and restrictions on visiting.

Yukon Health and Social Services spokesperson Patricia Living said in an email that the department reviewed its restrictions, after receiving a note from the public.

Living said further details on music guidelines can be expected shortly.

Edelman said residents can now sing during the services while distanced and not facing each other.

Singing and wind instruments are not permitted in Yukon schools this year under the chief medical officer's COVID-19 safety guidelines. The Whitehorse All-City Band has called for the safe return of wind instruments in schools. Chief medical officer Dr. Brendan Hanley said government was working on guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Whitehorse Community Choir is doing virtual rehearsals this year over Zoom.