Sewing machine that linked 2 women from across the country makes it to Ontario

The sewing machine that belonged to her mother almost 70 years ago is now in Margaret McLauchlan's Kingston, Ont., kitchen. ​

McLauchlan went to see the sewing machine in Fort Good Hope in early August, after she had been contacted by the woman who bought the machine from her mother.

Therese Pierrot bought the machine from McLauchlan's mother when she was working in the Aklavik hospital.

Margaret McLauchlan, left, and Therese Pierrot, right, met in Fort Good Hope. McLauchlan bought the sewing machine from Pierrot, and it is in her home in Kingston, Ont. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Now that Pierrot has failing eyesight and may need to move to a care home in Norman Wells, she wanted to give the sewing machine to someone who would take care of it.

Pierrot's daughter helped her find McLauchlan, so they could get it back to the family that owned it before she did.

"It all happened pretty fast," said McLauchlan.

She bought the sewing machine back from Pierrot and then made a plan to fly it home.

After McLauchlan's trip to Fort Good Hope, Pierrot's son-in-law built a crate for the machine. He put it on a flight to Yellowknife, where Manitoulin Trucking picked it up.

The company trucked it to McLauchlan's front door.

"It's exactly the way it was when it left Fort Good Hope," said McLauchlan. The crate and machine weigh about 79 kilograms altogether.

'I'm shipping back the shipping materials because things like screws and straps are valuable in a community like that,' says McLauchlan. (Submitted by Margaret McLauchlan)

"I was just glad to see that it arrived safely," said McLauchlan.

Now she's getting the machine cleaned up and fixed. The belt on the machine is broken and it is going to get a general inspection.

And now McLauchlan is going to send the shipping materials back to Fort Good Hope.

"I'm shipping back the shipping materials because things like screws and straps are valuable when you're in a community with no roads," she said.

During her last trip to Fort Good Hope, she brought some small gifts for the family, including a mug with a picture of the sewing machine on it.

She said she will most likely send a few goodies when she mails back the construction supplies.