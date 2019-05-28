Simeon Mikkungwak named Speaker of Nunavut Legislative Assembly

Members of the Nunavut Legislative Assembly have picked Simeon Mikkungwak, MLA for Baker Lake, as their new speaker.

Mikkungwak takes over from Joe Enook, the former Speaker and MLA for Tununiq, who died in an Ottawa hospital in March at the age of 61.

Mikkungwak is the first Baker Lake representative to be elected Speaker.

"I'm very humbled by the will of the House," Mikkungwak said after being chosen on Tuesday. "At the same time, I was somewhat emotional considering that I traveled a lot with the late Mr. Enook and he did pass on knowledge and experience to myself."

Mikkungwak was selected by MLAs in a secret ballot vote. He needed at least 11 votes to win.

Former Speaker and Tununiq MLA Joe Enook died last March. (Michel Albert/Nunavut Legislative Assembly)

Sometimes described as the referee of the House, the Speaker is in charge of enforcing the legislature's rules and maintaining order during proceedings.

MLAs Paul Quassa, Tony Akoak and Pat Angnakak were also nominated for the position.

Mikkungwak was first elected in 2013 and was reelected in 2017. He has also served as Deputy Speaker and Chairperson of the Committee of the Whole.

Before his election, Mikkungwak was a lands inspector with the Kivalliq Inuit Association, an alcohol and drug specialist with Nunavut's Department of Health and Social Services, a territorial court interpreter, and deputy mayor of Baker Lake, according to the Nunavut Legislative Assembly's website.

Mikkungwak said that after more than five years in territorial politics, he has learned it's beneficial to have "open communication" with federal MPs, as well as the premier, cabinet and regular members.

"Being the Speaker now," he said, "I'll try my best and represent Nunavummiut to the best of my capabilities."